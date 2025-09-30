Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed support for US President Donald Trump's peace plan aimed at ending the Gaza conflict. This comes after the White House released the plan on Monday (local time), following a meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

PM Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), welcomed the announcement of the comprehensive peace plan, stating that it offers a viable path to long-term peace and security for the people of Israel and Palestine. He also expressed hope for widespread support in this effort.

"We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace," the PM wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

Also Read: Read Every Word: Full Text Of Trump’s 20-Point Proposal To End Israel’s War On Gaza

(this is a developing story)