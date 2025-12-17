The two-day state visit to Ethiopia by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on December 16-17, is a pivotal moment in the "Africa Outreach" strategy espoused by the country. Indeed, the Prime Minister’s presence in Addis Ababa makes it the first time an Indian Prime Minister has set foot in the country in the past 15 years.

This follows his visits to Jordan and Oman as part of his three-countrytour. This is an indicator of how important Ethiopia is becoming now that it is one of the members of BRICS.

The BRICS Connection: Strategic Synergy

With Ethiopia becoming a formal member of BRICS in January 2024, the dialogue between PM Modi and Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed Ali holds immense multilateral significance.

2026 Presidency: India will take over the presidency of BRICS in 2026. The topics to be covered during this discussion may include reforms within the UN, security at a regional level, and integration of the "Global South" voice on the international platform.

Support for Inclusion: India was one of the most important actors in promoting Ethiopian inclusion in the body, recognizing it as a significant step towards increasing African presence.

Multilateral Cooperation

India's Ambassador, Anil Kumar Rai, said that "Both countries are important partners in dealing with international issues and regional agendas of Brics level."

Focus On Green Energy and Digital Infrastructure

One of the major highlights of the visit is the expansion of the International Solar Alliance (ISA). Plans are that several initiatives supported by the ISA will be launched in Ethiopia to address energy poverty.

Solar Projects: Some proposals in this sector are solar rooftops, solar connectivity on a regional level, and solar pumps.

Technology & Cyber: Other topics that will be discussed in the conference will include Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), cybersecurity, and the mining industry.

Agriculture: The fact that 80% of Ethiopians rely on agriculture makes this aspect an integral element in bilateral arrangements. This is underpinned by modern methods and food security.

An Economic Powerhouse Partnership

Today, India is Ethiopia’s second-largest trading partner with a strong economic presence in Ethiopia, which is steadily increasing.

Trade Volume: Total trade value for the bilateral relationship during FY 2023-24 stood at $571.52 million. This trade volume consists largely of exports from the Indian

Investment: More than 650 Indian companies have secured investments of over $5 billion, which have generated huge employment in the textile and manufacturing sectors in Ethiopia.

Development Assistance: One of Africa’s largest recipients of Indian concessional loans is Ethiopia, with more than $1 billion approved for projects in sugar manufacturing, rail links, and rural electrification schemes.

Deep-Rooted People-To-People Ties

It is grounded in a diaspora of shared past and a provenance of educational exchange. The Teaching Legacy: For many years, Indian teachers have been a familiar face within the Ethiopian education system, including the remotest provinces. Currently, there are about 150 Indian faculty members employed by Ethiopian universities. Cultural Reception:

A cultural reception organized by the 25,000-member strong Indian diaspora community awaits PM Modi, consisting of songs and poems that commemorate the rich heritage that both countries share.

