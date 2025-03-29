PM Modi Expresses Condolences To Myanmar, Announces 'Operation Brahma' For Disaster Relief And Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives after a massive earthquake in Myanmar. On Saturday, PM Modi, in a post X, shared a conversation with senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and reaffirmed India’s commitment to support its neighbour during this difficult hour.

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," he said in a post on X.

To help the neighbouring country in this crisis, India launched "Operation Brahma" to extend its support with Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance and search & rescue team.

“Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma,” Modi added.

Meanwhile, at least 1,002 people lost their lives and 2,376 others sustained injuries in the earthquake that rattled Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council on Saturday. While 30 remained missing in the earthquake that rattled Myanmar.