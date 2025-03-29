Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2879209https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-expresses-condolences-to-myanmar-announces-operation-brahma-for-disaster-relief-and-support-2879209.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Expresses Condolences To Myanmar, Announces 'Operation Brahma' For Disaster Relief And Support

PM Modi expressed condolences over Myanmar's earthquake, reaffirming India's solidarity. He announced "Operation Brahma" to provide disaster relief, humanitarian aid.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2025, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Expresses Condolences To Myanmar, Announces 'Operation Brahma' For Disaster Relief And Support Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives after a massive earthquake in Myanmar. On Saturday, PM Modi, in a post X, shared a conversation with senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar and reaffirmed India’s commitment to support its neighbour during this difficult hour. 

"Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour," he said in a post on X.

 

To help the neighbouring country in this crisis, India launched "Operation Brahma" to extend its support with Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance and  search & rescue team.

“Disaster relief material, humanitarian assistance, search & rescue teams are being expeditiously dispatched to the affected areas as part of #OperationBrahma,” Modi added.

Meanwhile, at least 1,002 people lost their lives and 2,376 others sustained injuries in the earthquake that rattled Myanmar, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council on Saturday. While 30 remained missing in the earthquake that rattled Myanmar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK