PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Diwali Greetings, Says ‘ May festival Of Lights...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to the nation, extending wishes of joy, prosperity, and unity to citizens across the country. Taking a post on X, the Prime Minister said that this festival of lights illuminates every individual's life with happiness, prosperity, and harmony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2025, 07:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of lights illuminate every individual's life with happiness, prosperity, and harmony—that is our sincere wish," PM Modi wrote.
 

