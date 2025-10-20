PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Diwali Greetings, Says ‘ May festival Of Lights...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm Diwali greetings to the nation, extending wishes of joy, prosperity, and unity to citizens across the country. Taking a post on X, the Prime Minister said that this festival of lights illuminates every individual's life with happiness, prosperity, and harmony.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of lights illuminate every individual's life with happiness, prosperity, and harmony—that is our sincere wish," PM Modi wrote.



सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकाश का यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के जीवन को सुख-समृद्धि और सौहार्द से आलोकित करे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025