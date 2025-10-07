PM Modi Extends Wishes To Russian President On His 73rd Birthday, Looking Forward To Welcome Putin In India
PM Modi phoned Russian President Putin, wished him on his 73rd birthday, reviewed bilateral progress, reaffirmed India-Russia strategic partnership, and expressed eagerness to host him in December for the annual summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Tuesday, extending his birthday greetings on the occasion of Putin’s 73rd birthday and wishing him good health and continued success.
The leaders reviewed the progress of the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
PM Modi also expressed his anticipation of welcoming President Putin to India in December for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
"Spoke with my friend President Putin and conveyed warm birthday greetings and best wishes for his good health and long life. Deeply appreciate his personal commitment to deepening India–Russia ties over the years," PM Modi said in a post on X.
