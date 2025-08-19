PM Modi Felicitates NDA Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan at NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday felicitated Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA leaders felicitate Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan, at the meeting of NDA Parliamentary Party pic.twitter.com/BXT3wS7GOp — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025
