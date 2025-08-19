PM Modi Felicitates NDA Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan at NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday felicitated Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital.

