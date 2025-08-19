Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2948272https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-felicitates-nda-vice-presidential-candidate-cp-radhakrishnan-at-nda-parliamentary-party-meeting-2948272.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

PM Modi Felicitates NDA Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan at NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday felicitated Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi Felicitates NDA Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan at NDA Parliamentary Party MeetingPM Modi with NDA Vice Presidential Candidate CP Radhakrishnan. (File Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday felicitated Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee CP Radhakrishnan during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in the national capital.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK