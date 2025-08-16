'PM Modi First Prime Minister To Visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Says Priest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 2023 is still remembered by devotees. On the occasion of Janmashtami, the temple’s chief priest, Ram Avtar Awasthi, spoke about the special moment.

During his visit last year, PM Modi offered prayers at the holy temple and also took part in the Mirabai Janmotsav, held to mark the birth anniversary of the poet-saint and devotee of Lord Krishna.

In a video shared on the social media page Modi Story on X, Awasthi said the Prime Minister’s presence at the temple was a historic and meaningful event.

"For the first time, a Prime Minister has visited Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura – and that is Narendra Modi," he said.

He described the deep devotion reflected in PM Modi's demeanour.

"When PM Modi arrived, his face brimmed with love and devotion for the Lord. As soon as he entered the temple, he bowed at the feet of Thakurji, touched the stairs, and even the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum. Seeing his humility, even the priests became emotional," Awasthi added.

The chief priest also expressed surprise at PM Modi's knowledge of ancient rituals.

"It was astonishing to see that he knew so many mantras. His devotion and faith were evident at every step. It felt as though this was a living picture of his unwavering commitment to culture and spirituality," he said.

Awasthi went further to compare the Prime Minister's prayer with that of Nand Baba, Lord Krishna's father.

"When PM Modi was offering prayers, it seemed as if Nand Baba himself was worshipping. We priests were merely assisting him in the rituals," he stated.

During his visit to Mathura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by BJP MP and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored him at the temple. The visit was seen as a proud cultural moment for devotees and for the city of Mathura.

Janmashtami, also called Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year celebrates the 5,252nd anniversary of his birth, observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September). The festival reminds people of the victory of good over evil and the protection of dharma.

For millions, the teachings of Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita continue to serve as a guiding light for truth, devotion, and righteousness.

PM Modi’s visit, remembered with deep emotion by the temple’s chief priest, highlighted the spiritual and cultural strength that still connects India with its timeless traditions.