PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train in UP's Shatabdi Nagar station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station today, significantly advancing the government's push for better regional links and city travel in the National Capital Region (NCR).

He also dedicated the 82 km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the public and opened the final RRTS sections: a 5 km stretch from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, plus a 21 km section from Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

He also undertook a metro ride to Meerut South Station and interacted with the passengers and students on board.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the Namo Bharat system is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Sarai Kale Khan station, the originating point of the corridor, has been developed as a major multimodal hub, linking Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road. Three additional stations -- Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram -- located in Meerut will also be commissioned.

The Prime Minister additionally inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS. With a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph, it will be the country's fastest Metro system, covering the stretch in about 30 minutes with all scheduled stops.

Officials noted that combining regional rapid transit and urban Metro services on shared tracks marks a new standard for seamless multimodal public transport.

These projects aim to ease road congestion, cut vehicle emissions, and deliver quicker, greener travel options across the region.

They align with the government's wider drive to upgrade public transit and improve daily life via efficient, eco-friendly infrastructure.

Later today, PM Modi will launch and dedicate projects worth Rs 12,930 crore, followed by a public rally.





(with IANS inputs)







