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  • /'Not worthy of forgiveness': Noida Girl Ruchika Singh apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest

'Not worthy of forgiveness': Noida Girl Ruchika Singh apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest

The controversy started after remarks allegedly made by Noida Girl Ruchika Singh during a protest over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar on July 23.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
'Not worthy of forgiveness': Noida Girl Ruchika Singh apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest
Image Credit: X, @NarendraModi. Visual of Noida Girl Ruchika Singh and PM Modi.

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'Not worthy of forgiveness': Noida Girl Ruchika Singh apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest
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