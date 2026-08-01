/'Not worthy of forgiveness': Noida Girl Ruchika Singh apologises for abusing PM Modi at CJP protest

Days after an FIR was registered against a Noida girl accused of making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a NEET paper leak protest at Jantar Mantar, a video showing her apologising has surfaced on social media. In the video, she says she regrets her comments and asks the country for forgiveness. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.
The video, which is being widely shared online, shows the girl wearing a striped T-shirt and speaking with folded hands.
"I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister," she says in the video.
While the FIR identified the accused as 25-year-old Ruchika Singh, the girl in the video claims she is only 15 years old.
"I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things."
Calling it her first and last mistake, she adds, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me."
15-year-old Ruchika Singh was only four years old when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Having received her entire education under the current RSS-BJP-Modi regime, her language is a direct reflection of the socio-political and educational environment shaped by this… pic.twitter.com/7bXhIavRPB— M. Nageswara Rao IPS (Retired) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) August 1, 2026
The apology video surfaced shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the controversy in a video message shared on Instagram on July 31. While condemning the language used during the protest, he appealed for compassion and understanding.
"Today, I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," the prime minister said.
PM Modi said many people were shocked by the language used during the protest, but stressed that society should help young people learn from their mistakes.
"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them," he said.
Prime Minister Modi also said punishment alone would not solve the problem.
"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, but we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.
The controversy started after remarks allegedly made during a protest over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar on July 23. The demonstration was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups demanding action over examination irregularities.
A complaint was filed on July 29, after which police registered a Zero FIR. The complainant alleged that the remarks insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's Office and could affect public order.
The case was initially registered at Expressway Police Station in Noida and later transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi for further investigation.
The Delhi government recently said it would not pursue legal action against students arrested during paper leak protests unless they had criminal backgrounds or were involved in unlawful activities.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government supports students raising their concerns peacefully while warning that action would be taken against those who misuse protests for violence or disorder.
The NEET paper leak issue triggered protests in several parts of the country. Student groups demanded accountability and reforms to protect the examination system. Following the protests, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on July 25. Parliament has also passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aimed at strengthening measures against paper leaks and examination fraud.
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