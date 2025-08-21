PM Modi, French President Macron Discuss Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Gaza Wars; Reaffirm Commitment To Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two leaders discussed the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. During the phone call, Macron also briefed PM Modi about the recent meeting in Washington, where European leaders met US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Had a very good conversation with my friend President Macron. Exchanged views on efforts for the peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and in West Asia. Reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the India-France strategic partnership."

Gaza, Ukraine Crisis Discussed

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a phone call from the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron. The leaders exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region," said the PMO in a statement.

It further added, "President Macron shared assessment on the recent meetings held between the leaders of the Europe, US and Ukraine in Washington. He also shared his perspectives on the situation in Gaza. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability."

India-French Ties

Both, India and France also discusses strengthening ties in a range of areas including trade, defence, and civil nuclear cooperation. "The leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy. They reaffirmed joint commitment to strengthen India-France Strategic Partnership and mark 2026 as ‘Year of Innovation’ in a befitting manner," said the PMO.

"President Macron also conveyed support for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU. The leaders agreed to remain in touch on all issues," it said.

Importance Of The Call

French President Macron's call to PM Modi holds importance amid the changing geopolitical dynamics.