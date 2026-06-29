/PM Modi gets Seychelles' top honour; India once saved the island nation from coup bid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Seychelles' highest civilian honour, the ‘Guardian of the Blue Horizon’, during his three-day visit to the island nation. The recognition brings back an important chapter in India-Seychelles ties, when New Delhi stepped in to support the country during a period of political uncertainty and coup threats four decades ago.
Addressing a joint press conference along with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, Modi said receiving the award was a matter of pride not only for him but also for the 1.4 billion people of India.
“I humbly accept this honour and dedicate it to all those nations that are fighting the challenge of climate change and consider environmental protection as their responsibility towards future generations,” he said.
#WATCH | Victoria | During the press statement with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie, PM Modi says, "It is a matter of immense pride and joy for me and for the 1.4 billion people of India, to be honored with the title of 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon.' I humbly accept… pic.twitter.com/6o2xABO0mC— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026
President Herminie said the award is the country’s way of expressing its respect and appreciation for Prime Minister Modi.
“Today, one special moment was the privilege of conferring upon Prime Minister Modi the honorary title of 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon',” he said.
He added, “This is the highest civilian distinction of the Republic of Seychelles that is conferred on international personalities. It is a symbol of our deep respect and recognition.”
#WATCH | Victoria | During the press statement with PM Modi, Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie says, "A particular highlight was my honour in bestowing upon Prime Minister Modi, the honorary title, 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', a tribute to his exceptional leadership in… pic.twitter.com/YNrngMmA3b— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026
Modi said that his visit comes at a historic time for both countries. Seychelles is celebrating 50 years of independence, and India and Seychelles have now completed five decades of diplomatic relationship.
He said the Indian Ocean has connected the two countries for centuries and has strengthened trade, culture and people-to-people ties through generations.
India and Seychelles, he added, will work together in areas such as economic cooperation, digital technology and better connectivity.
The two sides also expressed their commitment to shared security and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region.
The warmth seen on Sunday (June 28) comes from a relationship that goes well beyond diplomacy.
After gaining independence from Britain in 1976, Seychelles witnessed several attempts to overthrow its governments. The strategically located island nation has always been important to India because of its location in the Indian Ocean.
India played a major role in supporting the Seychelles government in 1986 when an attempt was made to remove President France-Albert René from power. Military assistance from New Delhi helped prevent the effort led by the country's then Defence Minister Ogilvy Berlouis.
An article published by the Australian National University says India began taking a more active security role in the Indian Ocean during the mid-1980s. President René, who was facing political conspiracies at the time, had sought assurances from then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that New Delhi would intervene if a coup took place. However, she did not want such a commitment to be publicly made.
Still, India increased its support in the following years by providing two helicopters, technical staff and training to Seychelles' small air force.
When coup attempts were made in 1986, then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was also handling the defence portfolio, reportedly contacted Navy chief Admiral R.H. Tahiliani and made an oral request to assist René's government.
The timing worked in India's favour. INS Vindhyagiri had been sent to Seychelles to participate in the country's Independence Day celebrations. After reaching the islands, a technical fault was officially reported on the ship.
According to accounts from that period, a commodore was flown to Seychelles through a commercial airline to oversee what appeared to be repair work. The covert Indian operation was given the codename “Flowers are Blooming”.
Seychelles is in the Indian Ocean, south of Madagascar, with Tanzania and Kenya across the sea to its west. The country is spread over around 459 square kilometres of land and has a population slightly above 1 lakh.
English, French and Seychellois Creole are spoken here. Its capital city is Victoria.
The nation has witnessed coups, mercenary attacks and an unsuccessful military rebellion since independence. Even so, it built a stable economy with strong performance in tourism and fisheries. Education and healthcare indicators are among the best in the region.
The former British colony is also known across the world for its giant tortoises, sea turtles and protected natural habitats, with large parts of the country falling under conservation zones.
French plantation owners and enslaved people began settling in the largely uninhabited islands in 1768. Britain later took control, and the Treaty of Paris in 1814 formally established British authority over Seychelles. Administration was initially handled through Mauritius.
In 1903, Seychelles became a separate British colony. It got independence in 1976 and was led by a coalition government with James Mancham as the president and France-Albert René as the prime minister.
That arrangement lasted only a few years. In 1979, René removed Mancham from power in a coup and later declared Seychelles a socialist one-party state, a system that continued until 1991.
South African mercenaries tried to restore Mancham in 1981 but failed. A military-led rebellion also did not succeed.
The country's modern political history took another turn in 2020 when Wavel Ramkalawan became the president. It was the first peaceful transfer of power between different political parties since Seychelles got freedom.
The award also brings back an important part of India and Seychelles' shared history. Their ties were built through trade and diplomacy, and also through a time when New Delhi helped the island nation during political turmoil.
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