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PM Modi gets Seychelles' top honour; India once saved the island nation from coup bid

The award was announced during PM Modi’s visit as India and Seychelles completed 50 years of diplomatic ties. The honour also brought attention back to an earlier period when New Delhi played an important role in supporting Seychelles during a coup attempt.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:32 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
PM Modi gets Seychelles' top honour; India once saved the island nation from coup bid
Image Credit: (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

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