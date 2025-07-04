Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday became the first foreign leader to be honoured with the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Christine Kangaloo, the President of Trinidad and Tobago, conferred the country's highest national award, The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago, on Prime Minister Modi. This is the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that Trinidad and Tobago is a country that has always stood with India. "President Christine Kangaloo's ancestors were from the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of years ago, Saint Thiruvalluvar stated that strong nations should possess six key qualities: a strong army, patriotic people, abundant resources, effective leadership, robust defence, and friendly nations that always stand together. Trinidad and Tobago is such a friendly country for India," said PM Modi.

Speaking about the award, PM Modi said, "The fact that this honour is being given to a foreign leader for the first time reflects the depth of our special relationship. This honour is rooted in our shared history and cultural heritage. Over 180 years ago, those who came here from India laid the foundation of our friendship. Though their hands were empty, their hearts were enriched with Indian civilization, culture, and diversity. The seeds of harmony and goodwill they sowed are now bearing fruit in the form of Trinidad and Tobago’s progress and prosperity."

PM Modi said that the award reflects the eternal and deep friendship between the two countries. "There is the thrill of cricket and the spice of pepper in our relations...Deep harmony between two cultures is a great strength of our relations. As a close and trusted partner, we have been emphasising skill development and capacity building of the people of Trinidad and Tobago... Our cooperation is important for the entire Global South. As two vibrant democracies, we will continue to work together for the welfare of the people," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also held bilateral meeting with Trinidad and Tobago's President, Christine Kangaloo, in Port of Spain. The two countries are likely to sign several agreement to boost the bilateral trade and cooperation.