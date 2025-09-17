To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, an online auction of the gifts that he has received from across the globe has started today, September 17. Hosted by the Union Ministry of Culture, the auction will continue through October 2, and all the money raised will go towards the 'Namami Gange' initiative for the protection of the Ganga River.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat made the announcement at a press briefing, saying that the auction is an opportunity to involve the public and raise money for an important environmental cause.

More Than 1,300 Rare Items on Offer

This year's auction has over 1,300 exclusive items, ranging from a varied collection of paintings, sculptures, and artifacts received by the Prime Minister on different occasions. The collection is a reflection of India's diversified cultural heritage and contains items belonging to various states and nations.

Some of the items going under the hammer include:

An embroidered Pashmina shawl from Jammu and Kashmir.

A Tanjore painting of Ram Darbar.

A metal figure of Nataraja.

A section of Gujarat's renowned Rogan art, depicting the Tree of Life.

A Naga shawl, handwoven.

The minister said the auction not only gives members of the public an opportunity to possess a piece of history but also ensures transparency and induces public engagement in national missions.

A Tradition of Service

The practice of auctioning the Prime Minister's gifts started in January 2019. To date, thousands of goods have been auctioned, which collectively brought ₹50 crore for the 'Namami Gange' project.

Those interested can bid online by registering on the official site, pmmementos.gov.in. Both domestic and international bidders can see the catalog of goods on the platform and make their bids.

