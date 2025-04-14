PM Modi Gifts Shoes To Barefoot Admirer To End His 14-Year Unique Pledge In Haryana — WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Haryana's Yamunanagar on Monday, met one of his long-time admirers, who had vowed 14 years back that he will wear footwear only after the BJP stalwart became the prime minister and he got to meet him. PM Modi shared a video on X of his meeting with Rampal Kashyap, to whom he gifted a new pair of shoes and also helped to put them on.

"At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago that he would only wear footwear after I became the PM and he got to meet me. I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection. But I want to request everyone who takes up such vows—I cherish your love... Please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!" Modi posted on X.

14 years ago, Rampal Kashyap from Haryana vowed not to wear footwear until Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.



Today, NaMo met him ,gave him shoes and helped him to wear shoes. pic.twitter.com/DPWbRrES8Y — Madhukumar.V.P (@MadhukumarVP1) April 14, 2025

In another post in Hindi, Modi said, "Today I had the good fortune of meeting Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal in Yamunanagar, Haryana. He had taken a vow... Today I had the opportunity to make him wear shoes." In the video posted by the prime minister on X, Kashyap, wearing a white kurta-pyjama, is seen walking barefoot to meet Modi, who greets him by shaking his hands.

As both settle down on a sofa, Modi asks Kashyap, "Why did you do so (remain barefoot for so long)? Why did you trouble yourself?" As Kashyap replies that it has been 14 years (since he has remained barefoot), Modi picks up a pair of grey sports shoes and tells him, "Toh Aaj Hum Tumko Juta Pehna Rahe Hai, Lekin Baad Mein Phir Kabhi Aise Karna Nahi (I am going to make you wear shoes today, but don't do so in the future)."

Modi even asked Kashyap if he felt comfortable wearing the new shoes. He then gives Kashyap a pat on his shoulder and tells him, "Keep wearing shoes regularly." In Yamunanagar, the Prime Minister laid the foundation for an 800 MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power plant.