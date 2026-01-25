PM Modi greets nation on National Voters Day, urges active democratic participation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of National Voters' Day on Sunday, emphasizing that voting is not only a constitutional privilege but also a solemn duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India's future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked National Voters' Day by posting on X, describing it as a chance to reinforce trust in India's democratic principles. He praised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its ongoing work to strengthen the democratic mechanisms nationwide.

In his post, PM Modi said, "Greetings on #NationalVotersDay. This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation. My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes. Being a voter is not just a constitutional privilege, but an important duty that gives every citizen a voice in shaping India’s future. Let us honour the spirit of our democracy by always taking part in democratic processes, thereby strengthening the foundations of a Viksit Bharat."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Greetings on #NationalVotersDay.



This day is about further deepening our faith in the democratic values of our nation.



My compliments to all those associated with the Election Commission of India for their efforts to strengthen our democratic processes.



Being a voter is not… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

PM Modi also shared a letter to MY Bharat volunteers, emphasizing the joy of witnessing someone enroll as a first-time voter.

In the letter, he emphasized Indian democracy as the world's largest and the "Mother of Democracy," drawing on ancient traditions of discussion and deliberation. He noted that India is celebrating 75 years since its inaugural General Election in 1951, which showcased the innate democratic ethos of its people.

"To be a voter is the greatest privilege and responsibility in a democracy. Voting is a sacred constitutional right and a mark of participation in Bharat's future," PM Modi wrote in the letter, referring to voters as the "Bhagya Vidhata" in the nation's progress.

Becoming a voter is an occasion of celebration!



Today, on #NationalVotersDay, penned a letter to MY-Bharat volunteers on how we all must rejoice when someone around us has enrolled as a voter. pic.twitter.com/zDBfNqQ6S2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

He placed special focus on first-time voters, viewing their entry into the electoral fold as a pivotal milestone. PM Modi called on families, residential societies, schools, and colleges to mark the occasion when youth reach voting age, making it a memorable step into this vital role.

Describing elections as a "festival of democracy," the Prime Minister pointed out how citizens from the Himalayas to remote islands actively join in to amplify their voices.

He underscored inclusive engagement, spotlighting "Nari Shakti", especially young women, as key to fortifying democracy. PM Modi urged MY Bharat volunteers to promote voter registration and turnout, highlighting the youth's "Can Do" mindset as a catalyst for transformation.

"Let us resolve to make every effort towards strengthening our democracy and creating a developed, inclusive, and self-reliant Bharat," the letter concluded.

National Voters' Day, observed annually on January 25, honors democracy and encourages citizen involvement in elections. It commemorates the ECI's establishment on January 25, 1950, under Article 324 of the Constitution, per an official statement.

This year's Election Commission of India’s theme is "My India, My Vote," with the tagline "Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy." President Droupadi Murmu will serve as the Chief Guest at the main event.

