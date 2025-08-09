PM Modi Greets Nation On Raksha Bandhan Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings."Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the unbreakable bond of love and trust between siblings.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt best wishes to all countrymen on the sacred festival of 'Raksha Bandhan,' dedicated to the unbreakable bond of love, trust, and commitment to protection between brothers and sisters. I pray to God that this festival becomes a source of joy and enthusiasm in everyone's life."

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wishes on the occasion, emphasising the festival's significance beyond the traditional rakhi thread.

He posted on X, "Heartfelt best wishes to all of you on the sacred occasion of Raksha Bandhan. This festival is not only about the purity of the rakhi thread but also a symbol of the commitment to honor, protect, and ensure the happiness and prosperity of our sisters. May this festival, a symbol of the love between brothers and sisters, further strengthen the spirit of protection within us--that is my prayer to God."

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

This year, Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on August 9.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.