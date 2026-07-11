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PM Modi expresses grief over death of 15 Indian tourists in Vietnam boat accident

The incident took place at around 1 PM near Phu Quoc Island, when the speedboat, identified as AG-26751 and operated by Ocean Pearl Island Co, reportedly malfunctioned and capsized during an island-hopping tour. 

Edited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 06:32 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
PM Modi expresses grief over death of 15 Indian tourists in Vietnam boat accident
Image Credit: Voice of Vietnam/ANI Video Grab. A man gives the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to victim of Vietnam boat tragedy.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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