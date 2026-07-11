/PM Modi expresses grief over death of 15 Indian tourists in Vietnam boat accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief after 15 Indian tourists lost their lives in a speedboat accident near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam. He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. The accident took place during an island-hopping tour, while rescue teams continued search operations and authorities began investigating the cause of the tragedy.
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he said.
Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are… Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2026
The incident took place at around 1 PM near Phu Quoc Island, when the speedboat, identified as AG-26751 and operated by Ocean Pearl Island Co, reportedly malfunctioned and capsized during an island-hopping tour. The vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members and had departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai.
Authorities said that 21 people have been rescued so far. Search and rescue teams continued their efforts as officials worked to identify the victims and gather details about the incident. At the same time, local authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the boat to overturn.
May Rut Ngoai Island is a popular tourist destination known for coral reef diving. Visitors usually take a boat ride of around 20 to 40 minutes from the main island to reach the area.
Following the accident, the local guard station dispatched two rescue boats carrying 35 soldiers and officers to search for survivors.
The rescue teams are working closely with the navy and coast guard as efforts continue to assist those affected by the accident, according to news agency IANS.
As rescue operations continued, authorities also started an investigation into the incident.
Officials have not yet announced the exact reason behind the accident. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the speedboat capsizing.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said it is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.
"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago."
The embassy added, "Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing."
To assist affected families, the Indian Embassy said a control room has been established at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.
Family members can contact the following emergency numbers:
+84 36 281 7930
+84 91 552 37 14
+84 33 452 0414
A separate control room has also been set up in Hanoi. It can be reached at:
+84 91 308 9165
The Indian Embassy further said, "We are available for any assistance and queries."
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