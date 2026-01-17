PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Guwahati, hailed the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord on Saturday, noting that youths have abandoned violence to join the mainstream.

At the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' traditional Bodo cultural programme in Guwahati, Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that "melodies of music now echo where bullets once resounded."

Praising Assam's rich culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that no other PM has visited the state as frequently as he has.

PM Narendra Modi said, "No other Prime Minister has visited Assam as frequently as I have. I want Assam's culture to be recognised globally, with initiatives already underway. Bagurumba represents a living celebration and respect for Bodo society, a medium to honour Bodo traditions, remember this society's greatness, and salute legends who drove societal reforms, cultural renaissance, and political consciousness."

"Assamese was designated as a classical language, and even the Bodo language was classified as an Associate Official Language. A directorate has been established to strengthen teaching in the Bodo language," he added.

PM Narendra Modi highlighted that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), once plagued by violence, is now advancing rapidly following the 2020 peace accord.

He stated, "I'm getting emotional thinking about how much my Assam is progressing. Once, where bloodshed occurred day after day, today vibrant colours of culture adorn. Once, where the echo of bullets resounded, today there is the sweet sound of kham and sifung. Earlier, where curfew-like silence once prevailed, melodies of music are now echoing. Such a grand celebration is not an achievement of Assam alone; it is an achievement of the entire nation. Every citizen of the country takes pride in this remarkable transformation of Assam."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP regards Assam's culture as a source of pride for all India... Through our efforts, Charaideo Maidam has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List, and the language of Assam has been accorded classical…

"The 2020 Bodo Peace Accord put an end to the decades-long conflict. After this accord, trust returned, and thousands of youths left the path of violence and embraced the mainstream," the PM further added.

The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who promised last year to fulfil all its conditions within two years.

PM Narendra Modi attended the 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' traditional Bodo cultural programme in Guwahati, Assam, where he played the traditional Serja musical instrument.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated at the event, where over 10,000 Bodo community artists performed a synchronised ‘Bagurumba dance’. Artists from 81 assembly constituencies across 23 Assam districts participated.

Bagurumba, a nature-inspired Bodo folk dance symbolising blooming flowers, reflects harmony between human life and the natural world, according to a press release by the PMO.

Prime Minister Modi earlier today flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, enhancing travel between Howrah and Guwahati.

On Sunday, January 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,950 crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project. This 86-km project widens NH-715 from two to four lanes, including a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass, and 30-km highway upgrades.

It passes through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, and Golaghat districts, improving travel to Upper Assam towns like Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated section lets animals move freely, cuts human-wildlife clashes, boosts road safety, saves travel time, and handles more traffic. Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will ease town congestion.

During the event, PM Modi will also launch two new Amrit Bharat Express trains: Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), improving safe raillinks between Northeast and North India.

