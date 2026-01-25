Advertisement
PM Modi hails India AI Impact Summit 2026, Startup India's 10-year milestone in 'Mann Ki Baat'
'MANN KI BAAT'

PM Modi hails India AI Impact Summit 2026, Startup India's 10-year milestone in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat hailed India AI Impact Summit 2026, as a platform showcasing India's AI advancements, drawing global experts to shape policies, skilling, and applications for the Global South in areas like healthcare and climate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi hails India AI Impact Summit 2026, Startup India's 10-year milestone in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that next month's India AI Impact Summit will showcase "India's progress and achievements" in artificial intelligence.

In the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi told the nation, "The India AI Impact Summit is going to be held next month. Experts from across the world, especially those from the field of technology, will come to India for this summit. This summit will also highlight India's progress and achievements in the world of AI."

Scheduled for February 2026, the India AI Impact Summit emphasises India's important role in advancing and deploying artificial intelligence technologies worldwide.
Hailed as a landmark event, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to cement India's status as a global frontrunner in ethical and inclusive AI development.

The India AI Impact Summit centers on three core pillars: People, Planet, and Progress, supported by dedicated working groups called 'Chakras'. Outcomes from these discussions are set to shape AI policies, skill-building initiatives, and real-world applications across India and the Global South, according to the Ministry of Electronics & IT.

PM Modi marked the 10th anniversary of the Startup India initiative on Sunday, pointing out its exponential growth from fewer than 500 startups in 2016 to more than 200,000 recognised entities today.

Tapping into a social media trend, revisiting 2016 memories, PM Modi shared his own reflection with the nation, recalling how a decade ago, an ambitious yet vital journey began for India's youth and future, the Startup India mission.

"Ten years ago, in January 2016, we embarked on an ambitious journey, one that many couldn't grasp at the time," PM Modi remarked, crediting India's young innovators as the real heroes who ventured beyond their comfort zones to make history.

In his first Mann Ki Baat of the year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered diverse topics, from Republic Day celebrations tomorrow and National Voters' Day to the cultural significance of bhajan and kirtan, alongside India's leadership in the AI Impact Summit.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is a flagship global event hosted by India's Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under the IndiaAI Mission, set for February 19-20 in New Delhi.


(with ANI inputs)
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

