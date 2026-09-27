/PM Modi hails India’s ‘Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism’ in 138th Mann Ki Baat

Addressing the 138th episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Terrorist attacks have hurt India for a long time. There was a time when serial blasts were a common occurrence in India. In this very month of September, on 13th September 2008, many innocent citizens were killed in the serial blasts in Delhi. Just a few weeks later, the massive 26/11 attack took place in Mumbai. Earlier too, after every terrorist attack, action was demanded against Pakistan, but not enough attention was paid to them. But today’s India is pursuing a Zero-tolerance Policy against terrorism.”