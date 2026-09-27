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  • /PM Modi hails India’s ‘Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism’ in 138th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi hails India’s ‘Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism’ in 138th Mann Ki Baat

Speaking during the same episode, PM Modi also emphasised on the 25 years of the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 11:57 AM IST
PM Modi hails India’s ‘Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism’ in 138th Mann Ki Baat
Image Credit: IANS

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