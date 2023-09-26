New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the G20 University Connect Finale at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, on Tuesday, and highlighted India's diplomatic and scientific achievements in the past month. He said that India's diplomacy touched new heights in the last 30 days, and that due to India's efforts, six more countries have joined the BRICS community. PM Modi also praised the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission, which made India the fourth country to land on the Moon. He said that the whole world heard India's voice when it was announced that 'India is on the Moon'.

“…This Bharat Mandapam was buzzing with activity two weeks ago. This Bharat Mandapam had become a vibrant place. I am happy that in the same Bharat Mandapam, my future Bharat is here. The world is amazed at the level at which India hosted the G20. But I am not amazed…Do you know why? When youth like you take charge of making an event successful, it becomes successful," Modi said congratulating the youth for making the G20 Summit, which was hosted by India two weeks ago, a vibrant and successful event.

He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia is going to invest 100 billion dollars in India, and that he had held meetings with 85 world leaders in the last 30 days. He said that in today's polarised international atmosphere, it was not a small thing to get so many countries together on one platform. He urged the youth to take inspiration from India's achievements and work towards building a better future for the country and the world.