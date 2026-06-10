PM Modi hails India's economic growth amid global turmoil, highlights benefits of stable government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised that while major international economies continue to struggle, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent for the 2025-26 fiscal year. He also noted that the country forged ahead even while confronting the intense chaos and distress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, PM Modi stated, "There is another notable aspect of the NDA's achievements over these 12 years: we secured them amidst a period of global instability and turmoil. This era has repeatedly demonstrated the benefits of having a stable government. We can never forget the time of the COVID-19 pandemic; while there was chaos and distress everywhere, India successfully forged ahead even while confronting that crisis."

"Even as the economies of major nations across the world struggle, India has achieved a growth rate of 7.7 per cent in 2025-26. Furthermore, in the last quarter, which ended on March 31, India’s growth rate stood at 7.8 per cent," he added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing the NDA leaders' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There is another notable aspect of the NDA's achievements over these 12 years: we secured them amidst a period of global instability and turmoil. This era has repeatedly demonstrated the… pic.twitter.com/1IbGoyYcjk — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2026

Also Read: Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM as NDA marks 12 years in power

Prime Minister Modi, who on Wednesday reached the milestone of being India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, said at the NDA leaders' meeting that he had never imagined that the milestone would be reached and considers it his supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected PM for the longest tenure.

PM Modi said that for him, people are the embodiment of God and he has been committed to serving them.

"You have all made this day truly memorable for me. I am overwhelmed and deeply grateful. Chanting the mantra of Chareveti, Chareveti (keep moving forward) and witnessing numerous ups and downs in this political journey, I had never imagined that this milestone would one day be reached. I consider it my supreme privilege to have had the opportunity to serve continuously as an elected Prime Minister for the longest tenure," he said.

"Serving Mother India for such a long time, having the privilege of serving her, is possible only with God's special grace. And for me, the people are the embodiment of God. And that is why I have always viewed this service as a spiritual practice. This spiritual practice has never been solitary; this is a collective 'yagya', in which all of you and many other colleagues have contributed their services with a sense of duty," he added.

PM Modi spoke of his government's efforts to bring people out of poverty.

"I believe that we must not let those who were poor yesterday, and have now become the 'neo middle class', slip back. Therefore, as a government and as public representatives, we must work day and night. We have put in the utmost effort, driven by the resolve to fulfil the expectations that this nation of 1.4 billion people has placed in us. We must realise the aspirations of India's youth, its women, its middle class, and its farmers," he said.

Union Cabinet passes resolution

Earlier, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution marking June 10, 2026, as an historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy, applauding PM Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of the country.

The resolution stated that this occasion stands as a symbol of India's democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the 'Nation First' resolve.

By establishing a record of 4,399 days of continuous service as an elected PM, he has surpassed the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who served for 4,398 continuous days from 1952 to 1964.

(with ANI inputs)

Also Read: PM Modi at 75: The health secrets behind India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister