PM Modi Hails Kashi’s Sporting Spirit, Congratulates Winners Of Kashi Sansad Khelkud Pratiyogita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable passion and talent displayed by the participants during the Kashi Sansad Khelkud Pratiyogita. 

|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 04:52 PM IST|Source: IANS
PM Modi Hails Kashi’s Sporting Spirit, Congratulates Winners Of Kashi Sansad Khelkud PratiyogitaFile Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the remarkable passion and talent displayed by the participants during the Kashi Sansad Khelkud Pratiyogita, calling the event a powerful platform that is helping India carve a new identity in the world of sports.

Sharing a message on X, the Prime Minister praised the energy and commitment of the young athletes who participated across various disciplines during the games.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the winners and participants of the Kashi Sansad Sports Competition! The enthusiasm and energy shown by the young participants were truly remarkable. They displayed their talent and skill exceptionally well. I am very happy that this event is playing an important role in giving a new identity to the country in the world of sports. This commendable initiative has provided a strong platform for the youth, where they are winning everyone’s hearts with their abilities,” PM Modi wrote in his post on X.

The tournament, inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision of promoting grassroots sports, has been organised by the Varanasi district administration to provide a unified platform for rural and urban sportspersons. This initiative continues the city’s long and illustrious sporting legacy—home to icons such as the late Mohammed Shahid, Prashanti Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Vivek Singh, Sanjeev Singh, Swati Singh, Vijay Yadav, and many others who have earned international recognition.

Under the Uttar Pradesh government’s framework, the event encourages participation in designated sports through block- and district-level competitions, with top performers progressing to divisional and state-level tournaments. The initiative aims not only to identify talent but also to foster sportsmanship, discipline, and a sense of pride among young athletes.

Beyond sports, the programme works toward holistic youth development—instilling leadership qualities, social responsibility, national pride, and sensitivity towards the community. In addition, rural cultural performers are provided opportunities to showcase their abilities at the State and National Youth Festivals, enhancing the state’s cultural prestige.

