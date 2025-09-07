‘PM Modi Has Very Good Personal Equation With President Trump’: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on strengthening India’s partnership with the United States, while responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's reallych what I would say," Jaishankar said.

