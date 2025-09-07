Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956529https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-has-very-good-personal-equation-with-president-trump-eam-jaishankar-2956529.html
NewsIndia
S JAISHANKAR

‘PM Modi Has Very Good Personal Equation With President Trump’: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on strengthening India’s partnership with the United States, while responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 06:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘PM Modi Has Very Good Personal Equation With President Trump’: EAM JaishankarImage: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on strengthening India’s partnership with the United States, while responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.

"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's reallych what I would say," Jaishankar said.
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK