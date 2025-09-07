‘PM Modi Has Very Good Personal Equation With President Trump’: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on strengthening India’s partnership with the United States, while responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.
Trending Photos
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on strengthening India’s partnership with the United States, while responding to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks.
"PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he (PM Modi) has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can't say more than that. But that's reallych what I would say," Jaishankar said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement