Be kind, offer water: PM Modi issues heatwave appeal as IMD tracks 45°C peak and pre-monsoon rain date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people across the country to take all possible precautions as several parts of India continue to witness soaring temperatures. He also encouraged people to offer a glass of water to others, saying that such kindness goes a long way in extreme weather conditions.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated; keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way."

Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026

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Meanwhile, residents of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to face severe heatwave conditions over the next two days, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

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The Meteorological Department has issued an explicit warning for a “heatwave”. In addition, strong surface winds are likely to prevail during the afternoon and evening hours. Additionally, humidity levels on May 27 are expected to range between a maximum of 40 per cent and a minimum of 25 per cent.

The department has warned that heatwave conditions may be accompanied by strong and hot winds during the afternoon and evening. People have been advised to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and take adequate precautions against direct sun exposure.

However, weather conditions are expected to change from May 28 onwards.

According to the department, the maximum temperature on May 28 is likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain close to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast “thunderstorms with rain” for the day. During the afternoon and evening hours, light to very light rainfall is expected, accompanied by strong winds and squalls with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour.

A significant shift in weather conditions is anticipated on May 29. According to the department, the maximum temperature is expected to witness a sharp drop and may fall to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain at 26 degrees Celsius.

An alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rain has also been issued for May 29.

The Meteorological Department stated that light rainfall is likely during the afternoon and evening hours, along with strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. There is also a possibility of lightning and squalls.

Conditions involving “thunderstorms with rain” are expected to continue on May 30 and 31 as well. During these two days, the maximum temperatures are forecast to hover around 35 degrees and 36 degrees, respectively, while the minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius.

Although the Meteorological Department has not issued any specific warning for these two days, the possibility of overcast skies and light rainfall will continue.

Thereafter, on June 1, weather conditions are expected to return to near-normal. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 37 degrees, while the minimum temperature may remain around 27 degrees Celsius. The day is expected to witness a partly cloudy sky, and no specific weather warning has been issued.

Weather experts noted that strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, lightning, and rain were witnessed across North, Central, and East India during the final days of May and are part of pre-monsoon activity.

Therefore, the rainfall expected around May 29 can be classified as pre-monsoon rain. Following this change in weather conditions, residents are likely to get significant relief from the scorching heat.

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