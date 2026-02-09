PM Modi highlights defence cooperation, welcomes Seychelles as full member of

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, stressing that defence cooperation and maritime security remain central to the growing partnership between the two countries. He also said India and Seychelles would step up collaboration in renewable energy, climate resilience and adaptive solutions.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a joint press conference with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie in the national capital. Referring to the two nations as maritime neighbours, Modi said the blue economy was a natural area of cooperation and announced that India would share its expertise in marine research and capacity building with Seychelles.

“In areas such as marine research, capacity building and data sharing, India will extend its experience to Seychelles. Defence cooperation and maritime security are key pillars of our partnership,” Modi said. Welcoming Seychelles into the Colombo Security Conclave as a full-time member, he noted that the move would strengthen collective efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region. “Together, we are shaping not only bilateral cooperation but also a shared future for the Indian Ocean,” he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted plans to expand cooperation in renewable energy, climate resilience and climate-adaptive technologies. He welcomed the signing of several memoranda of understanding and agreements between the two sides, describing them as steps that would further deepen ties between the maritime neighbours. Modi announced that an India–Seychelles Joint Vision would be launched the same day to serve as a roadmap for future cooperation.

Pointing to rapid digital transformation, Modi said India would share its successful digital initiatives with Seychelles. He added that both countries would work together to ensure access to affordable and quality medicines, promote medical tourism and strengthen health infrastructure. He also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian community in Seychelles, saying it had played a significant role in the island nation’s social and economic life while reinforcing bilateral ties over generations. “Through close cooperation in technology, we are giving our partnership a forward-looking direction,” he said.

Earlier, Modi announced a special economic package of USD 175 million for Seychelles to support projects in social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, healthcare, defence and maritime security. He said development partnership had long been the backbone of India–Seychelles relations and that the assistance was aligned with Seychelles’ priorities and needs.

India and Seychelles also exchanged multiple agreements and MoUs covering areas such as pharmacopoeial cooperation, cultural exchange programmes for 2026–2030, large-scale digital solutions for transformation, and food procurement between the National Cooperative Exports Limited and the Seychelles Trading Corporation.

Before the joint press meet, the two leaders held bilateral talks. President Herminie also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. The Ministry of External Affairs later said Gandhi’s ideals continue to guide and inspire the India–Seychelles partnership.

President Herminie arrived in New Delhi on Sunday after engagements in Chennai and Mumbai as part of his state visit. This is his first visit to India since assuming office in October 2025 and coincides with the marking of 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Seychelles.

