PM Modi Highlights 'Sabka Prayaas' As India Shines At Maha Kumbh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of "Sabka Prayaas" and highlighted how the world has witnessed India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament emphasised the importance of "Sabka Prayaas" and highlighted how the world has witnessed India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh.
PM noted that the event sent a powerful message to those who have doubts about India's capabilities and said, "... I emphasised the importance of 'Sabka Prayaas ' from the Red Fort. The entire world saw India's grandeur in the form of Maha Kumbh... We witness a national awakening in the Maha Kumbh, which would inspire new achievements... This also gave a befitting reply to those who doubt our strength.."
