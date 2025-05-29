Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said improving connectivity remains one of the main achievements of his government, which has, over the past decade, ushered in a slew of rail and road projects, including in the Northeastern state of Sikkim.

In his address delivered via videoconferencing at the Sikkim@50 event held at Gangtok's Palzor Stadium, the Prime Minister recalled a time when travel for education, healthcare, and employment was a major challenge for the region. However, he noted that the situation has changed significantly over the past decade.

"In Sikkim alone, approximately 400 kilometres of new national highways have been constructed. In rural areas, over 100 kilometres of new roads have been built. With the Atal Setu, connectivity between Sikkim and Darjeeling has also greatly improved," PM Modi remarked.

PM Modi had to cancel his visit to Gangtok and instead laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim virtually from West Bengal's Badgogara.

PM Modi emphasised that the biggest reason for the transformation of Sikkim is the improvement in connectivity, a change that the people of Sikkim have witnessed firsthand.

He said that work is progressing rapidly on the road linking Sikkim with Kalimpong, adding that the Bagdogra-Gangtok Motorway will make travel to and from Sikkim much easier. He also announced plans to connect this motorway with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri Motorway, further strengthening the region's infrastructure.

Highlighting the efforts to connect the capital cities of all Northeastern states to the railway network. PM Modi also underlined that the Sevoke-Rangpo rail line will integrate Sikkim into the national rail network. He emphasised that where roads cannot be built, ropeways are being constructed as an alternative.

"It is time for the world to see Sikkim not just as a hill station but as a global tourism destination. Sikkim is a complete tourism package, offering immense potential for adventure and sports tourism. India is one of the major economies of the world, and in the coming years, we are set to become a sporting superpower. The youth of Sikkim will play a vital role in realising that dream. This land has already given us legends like Baichung Bhutia, Olympian Tarundeep Rai, and Jaslal Pradhan," the Prime Minister said.

"In the past decade, our government has brought the Northeast to the centre of the development agenda. We are working on an 'Act Fast' model, driven by our firm commitment to the 'Act East' policy," he added.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in Sikkim. Projects include a new 500-bedded District hospital worth over Rs 750 crore in Namchi district; a Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling, in Gyalshing District; and a Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at Atal Amrit Udyan at Sangkhola in Gangtok District, among others.

Prime Minister also released the Commemorative coin, souvenir coin and stamp for 50 years of Statehood.