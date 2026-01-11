PM Modi Highlights Somnath Temple’s Legacy Of Resilience And India’s Cultural Pride At Swabhiman Parv

Participating in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, held to mark a thousand years since the attacks on the Somnath temple situated on the Arabian Sea coast, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi reaffirmed the victory of India’s invincible cultural values.

Addressing the Shaurya Sabha, he said that the lessons of the last thousand years will guide India’s future for decades. He emphasised that the Somnath temple is not just a religious site, but a symbol of India’s unwavering faith, self-respect and cultural spirit. Despite attempts to erase its past, Somnath’s history is one of victory and reconstruction, not destruction and defeat.

The Prime Minister said that the attacks on the Somnath temple show that hearts cannot be won by force, and that any civilisation which advances by crushing others ultimately fades into history. He stated that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is not about remembering destruction, but about celebrating thousands of years of resilience and reconstruction. Despite repeated attacks on Somnath and India by foreign invaders, neither was destroyed, because India’s soul and its centres of faith are indestructible.

On the second day of his visit during the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations, Prime Minister performed rituals and offered prayers to Lord Somnath in accordance with tradition. Prior to this, he participated in the Shaurya Yatra along with Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani. During the Shaurya Yatra, which featured a procession of 108 horses and saffron-turbaned riders, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries received greetings from devotees.

Floral tributes were offered before the statues of Veer Hamirji, who laid down his life protecting the Somnath temple, and Sardar Patel, who led the reconstruction of the ruined temple, located in the temple complex.

The passage of time shows that those who sought to destroy Somnath are now part of history, while the Somnath temple still stands firm on the seashore with its flag flying high. He emphasised that Somnath’s history is one of victory, courage, sacrifice and reconstruction, and that preserving this rare legacy of faith and culture is our duty for future generations.

From Ghaznavi to Aurangzeb, many invaders attacked the Somnath temple but failed to understand the true essence of the Sanatan tradition. He said that the name ‘Somnath’ itself signifies ‘Som’, or nectar, and that Mahadev here represents conscious, benevolent and indestructible power.

The Prime Minister said that Lord Shiva at Somnath is ‘Mrityunjaya’, the conqueror of death and the source of creation, preservation and dissolution. He added that since Shiva is seen in every particle of India’s faith, no invasion could destroy this spiritual consciousness.

Referring to the post-Independence period, the Prime Minister said that the resolve taken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the reconstruction of Somnath was a symbol of national self-respect. He noted that despite many obstacles during the reconstruction in 1951, eminent personalities such as Jam Saheb Maharaja Digvijaysinhji made significant contributions by placing national interest above all else.

The Prime Minister warned that anti-national and divisive forces still exist in new forms. He urged citizens to stay united, vigilant and strong, saying that protecting our faith, roots and heritage is essential for India’s strength in the next thousand years.

The Prime Minister said that invaders once believed they had conquered India, but today the flag at Somnath proves India’s invincible strength and resolve. With the blessings of Somnath Mahadev, India stands firm before the world with its rich heritage and self-respect.

Addressing the Shaurya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that a thousand years ago, our ancestors sacrificed everything to protect their faith. He noted that every part of Prabhas Patan bears witness to their courage and heroism, and that because of the sacrifices of Shiva devotees and guardians of culture, Somnath’s legacy and our culture remain alive today.

The Prime Minister said that he has placed before the nation his grand vision for the next thousand years of India and expressed his resolve to move forward with the vision of ‘from Dev to Desh’. He stated that today, India’s cultural resurgence is instilling new confidence among crores of citizens. There is a firm belief in the minds of every citizen regarding Viksit Bharat.

Stating that 140 crore Indians are committed to future goals, the Prime Minister said that India will take its pride to new heights, achieve victory in the fight against poverty, and attain new milestones of development. He added that the country is fully prepared to become the world’s third-largest economy and for the journey beyond.

Referring to the strengthening of India’s heritage through the cultural precinct of the Somnath temple, the establishment of Somnath Sanskrit University, and the growing popularity of the Madhavpur Fair, the Prime Minister said that today’s India is moving ahead with inspiration from ‘Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi’, and in Somnath, the spirit of this mantra is continuously being realised.

The Prime Minister added that conservation of the Gir lion has enhanced the natural appeal of the region, and new dimensions of development are being created in the Prabhas Patan area. With the expansion of Keshod Airport, devotees from India and abroad will be able to reach Somnath directly, while the launch of the Ahmedabad–Veraval Vande Bharat train is saving time for pilgrims and tourists. In addition, the development of the pilgrimage circuit is giving new momentum to spiritual tourism.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister said that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv brings together heritage, spirituality and pride, and is not just a festival but an experience of self-respect. Through this divine event, the younger generation is witnessing the strength of Indian culture. He called upon devotees to join the celebration with the chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

Describing the Somnath Swabhiman Parv as a celebration of national self-respect and unbroken faith, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said that the Somnath temple, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas, symbolises faith, self-respect and unwavering resolve, and that the Parv, inspired by the Prime Minister, will take faith to new heights.

The Chief Minister said that despite centuries of invasions, faith in Lord Somnath remains unbroken, and the sacrifices of warriors like Veer Hamirji Gohil, Chaula Devi and Vegda Bhil are remembered with pride. He said that through the Swabhiman Parv, the Prime Minister has honoured the martyrdom of the brave warriors who protected Somnath Dada, even as the world focuses on self-upliftment.

Referring to the reconstruction of the Somnath temple, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride that Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi has inspired the nation to keep alive the valour of self-respecting warriors and to further strengthen the spirit of cultural nationalism.

The Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel’s resolve after Independence to rebuild the Somnath temple is now seen in its grand form, which stands not just as bricks and stones, but as a symbol of his unwavering determination.

Stating that the tradition of holistic development of pilgrimage centres under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi is a spiritual resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, the Chief Minister said that Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Mahakal, Baba Baidyanath Dham, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the flag hoisting at Pavagadh temple, the development of Ambaji Dham and this Somnath Swabhiman Parv are all part of the same continuum.

Appealing to the people, the Chief Minister urged everyone to adopt ‘Viksit Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat’ as a life mantra. He wished that Lord Somnath grant unbroken strength to Shri Narendrabhai Modi and that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv guide India towards becoming a world guru.

Welcoming the Prime Minister with the resounding chant of ‘Jai Somnath’, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harshbhai Sanghavi stated that, it is a moment of pride to welcome the Prime Minister as Chairman of the Somnath Trust. The grand ‘Shaurya Yatra’ held in Somnath and the 72 hours of continuous ‘Omkar Mantra Japa’ are resonating across the entire country today.

Recalling history from the seashore, he said that Somnath represents India’s defiance against invaders. While Ghaznavi faded into history, Somnath still stands strong, and the sacrifices of Hamirji Gohil and Vegda Bhil remain shining examples of Indian unity.

Echoing Sardar Patel’s resolve, Shri Sanghavi said that India would never compromise its self-respect, and under the Prime Minister’s leadership, this resolve has become national policy. He said the nation now takes pride in its culture instead of glorifying invaders. Through Ayodhya, Kashi and Mahakal Lok, the Prime Minister has advanced the vision of Vikas bhi Virasat bhi, strengthened faith, and created new employment opportunities for youth through temple reconstruction.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, Agriculture Minister Shri Jitubhai Vaghani stated that Somnath is the symbol of self-respect in Sanatan culture and national consciousness, and the Prime Minister is the pride of every citizen. With the blessings of Girnari saints and sadhus, for the first time, a procession of Digambar sadhus was taken out beyond the Bhavnath area of Junagadh. The Prime Minister’s leadership has been recognised by the entire world, and through his firm resolve, India is moving towards becoming a global leader.

​On this occasion, various dignitaries welcomed and honoured the Prime Minister. Forest and Environment Minister Shri Arjun Modhwadia, Education Minister Shri Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Energy Shri Kaushik Vekariya, MP Shri Rajesh Chudasama, along with MPs and MLAs from neighbouring districts, leaders, saints, sadhus and Shiva devotees were present in large numbers.