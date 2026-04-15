Himachal day greetings: PM Modi praises state's rich heritage; scheduled to visit Karnataka today

Himachal day: On the occasion of Himachal Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his congratulations to the people of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday on the importance of the state's spirituality and culture. He praised the hard work and humility of the people of Himachal Pradesh and prayed for their continued success.

A tribute to the 'Land of the Gods'

In a message to his followers on social media X, PM Modi added that Himachal Pradesh has a unique identity.

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"Heartfelt greetings of Himachal Day to all the residents of Himachal. This sacred land of the gods holds a special identity due to its rich traditions, unparalleled cultural heritage, and the diligence, sense of duty, and humility of the people here," the PM wrote.

समस्त हिमाचलवासियों को हिमाचल दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन देवभूमि अपनी समृद्ध परंपराओं, अनुपम सांस्कृतिक धरोहर और यहां के लोगों की कर्मठता, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और विनम्रता के कारण विशेष पहचान रखती है। इस पुनीत अवसर पर मैं प्रदेश के सभी परिवारजनों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना करता… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2026

Himachal Day is celebrated every April 15 as the day in 1948 when the province was first created. Although this is the date of administrative birth for Himachal Pradesh, it was not granted full state status until January 25, 1971, when it became the 18th state in the Indian Union.

Karnataka visit: Inauguration of Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira

The prime minister's Karnataka visit includes the inauguration of the Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira at Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri in Mandya district. The Sri Guru Bhairavaikya Mandira will be inaugurated at approximately 11:00 am and will be constructed in a traditional Dravidian architectural style as part of a tribute to His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji, who was the 71st pontiff of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math. In addition to being a tribute to the teachings and legacy of the great sage, the Mandira will act as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

Additionally, the release of the joint book "Saundarya Lahari and Shiva Mahimna Stotram" between the prime minister and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda will be a notable highlight of the prime minister's visit to Karnataka.

At the math, the prime minister will deliver comments on the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana's spiritual legacy and social service to those who gather to attend the ceremony.

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