Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831773https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-modi-hits-out-at-congress-over-emergency-says-constitution-rights-were-snatched-india-turned-into-jail-2831773.html
NewsIndia
PM MODI

‘India Turned Into Jail...’: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress Over Emergency In Parliament

PM Modi criticised the Congress during his Lok Sabha speech and said that at the time of Emergency all the constitutional rights were snatched.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 07:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

‘India Turned Into Jail...’: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress Over Emergency In Parliament Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress while replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. During the Lok Sabha speech, Modi said that at the time of the Emergency in 1975 under the Congress government, all the constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail.

"The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years; the Emergency was imposed (in 1975), all constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail,” Modi said, Hindustan Times reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK