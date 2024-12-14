‘India Turned Into Jail...’: PM Modi Hits Out At Congress Over Emergency In Parliament
PM Modi criticised the Congress during his Lok Sabha speech and said that at the time of Emergency all the constitutional rights were snatched.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised the Congress while replying to a two-day debate on the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution. During the Lok Sabha speech, Modi said that at the time of the Emergency in 1975 under the Congress government, all the constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail.
"The Constitution was torn apart when it was completing 25 years; the Emergency was imposed (in 1975), all constitutional rights were snatched and the country was turned into a jail,” Modi said, Hindustan Times reported.
