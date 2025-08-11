Advertisement
PM MODI

PM Modi Holds Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, Reaffirms 'Support For Peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing recent developments related to Ukraine and reiterating India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the earliest possible restoration of peace.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 06:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing recent developments related to Ukraine and reiterating India's consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and the earliest possible restoration of peace.

 

