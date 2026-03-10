PM Modi holds key meeting with Petroleum and Foreign Ministers over energy disruption amid Middle East tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held high-level meeting with Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to address the supply chain disruption of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), triggered by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East as conflict between, US, Israel and Iran entered its 11th day today, NDTV reported.

The Indian government has put a strategic plan into action to protect domestic consumers from the effects of the war in the Middle East.

The current crisis has emerged after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to military actions involving the United States, Israel and retaliatory strikes by Tehran, threatening a key maritime route crucial for energy supplies, particularly for India, which relies on the passage for about 62% of its imported LPG needs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Specifically, around 85–90% of these imports, mainly from countries like Saudi Arabia, move through the currently blocked strait. While the government is exploring alternative supply sources, the immediate shortfall has necessitated strict prioritisation of the available stocks.

Amid the escalating situation in West Asia, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (ECA), 1955, to regulate the production, maintain supply, equitable distribution and availability of natural gas for priority sectors.

In light of current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG, Ministry has issued orders to oil refineries for higher LPG production and using such extra production for domestic LPG use.



The ministry has prioritised domestic LPG supply to… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 9, 2026

According to a notification from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, priority for natural gas supply has been given to key sectors, including domestic piped natural gas supply, compressed natural gas for transport, LPG production (including shrinkage requirements), pipeline compressor fuel, and other essential pipeline operations. Supplies to these sectors are to be maintained at 100% of their average consumption over the past six months, depending on operational availability.

The order also said that fertilizer plants will receive natural gas at 70% of their past six-month average consumption, subject to operational capacity. Additionally, gas marketing companies are directed to ensure that tea industries, manufacturing units, and other industrial consumers connected to the national gas grid receive 80% of their past six-month average usage, again contingent on operational availability.

Meanwhile, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, expressing concerns that a latest government directive on LPG supply may affect the availability of commercial cooking gas for restaurants nationwide.