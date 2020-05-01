PM Modi holds meeting to discuss education sector, reviews reforms required in National Education Policy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 1) held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector including National Education Policy(NEP), said a Prime Minister's Office statement. The meeting decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all thereby making India a ‘Global knowledge Super Power’.

"Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology such as online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels," it said.

The focus of the meeting was to bring "uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st-century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc."

PM @narendramodi holds a review meeting to discuss education Sector Special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector and enhancing learning and adapting by the use of technology Details here: https://t.co/AQKx5BETpR pic.twitter.com/4lNxZWq8pS — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 1, 2020

Today's meeting also discussed in detail the use and promotion of technology--–online mode, TV channels, radio, podcasts, etc--in various modes for education at school and higher levels.

"Reforming the higher education scenario by making Indian Education System at par with the highest global standards making education effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos," it said.

Emphasis was, however, given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy, and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalization of education.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted, it added.