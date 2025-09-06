PM Modi Holds Meeting With President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday.

The President's Office in a post on the social media platform X informed about the meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the post read.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/dzTcOjpBp5 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2025

This meeting took place just days after PM Modi returned to India following his visits to Japan and China.

PM Modi's China Visit

Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China's Tianjin.

This marked PM Modi's first visit to China since relations between the two neighbouring nations deteriorated following the 2020 border clashes.

Meanwhile, photos of PM Modi's informal interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have surfaced, capturing a light moment shared between the three leaders in China. The images showed all three leaders smiling and conversing, reminiscent of a similar photo taken during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Prime Minister Modi had also shared another image with Russian President Putin, where the two leaders were seen shaking hands and hugging.

(with IANS inputs)