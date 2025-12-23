Advertisement
PM Modi Hosts Javelin Ace Neeraj Chopra, Wife Himani, At His Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Last Updated: Dec 23, 2025, 04:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
Image: IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he had a great interaction with the javelin ace on various issues, including sports, and shared glimpses of the meeting on social media.

“Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor, at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues, including sports, of course!” PM Modi posted on X.

In October this year, Chopra was conferred with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Enlisted in the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016, Chopra has served with The Rajputana Rifles.

The javelin ace made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. He continued his outstanding form by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation, Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra was awarded an honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, 2025.

Earlier, he had been conferred with the Padma Shri, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and the Vishisht Seva Medal.

In the 2025 season, Chopra competed in several events and won four competitions, including the Paris Diamond League and the Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru.

Chopra also scripted history in May this year by becoming the first Indian to cross the 90-metre mark at an international competition, recording a stunning 90.23-metre throw on his third attempt at the Doha Diamond League. His previous personal best and national record was 89.94 metres, set in 2022 at the Stockholm Diamond League.

At the time, PM Modi had congratulated Chopra on breaching the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career, lauding the javelin thrower’s “relentless dedication” and calling it a moment of national pride.

Taking to X, PM Modi had posted, “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90-metre mark at the Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline, and passion. India is elated and proud.”

