Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /PM Modi at IIT Delhi: 'I'm no Baba Bageshwar, but I know what's in your mind!' PM jokes with graduates

PM Modi at IIT Delhi: 'I'm no Baba Bageshwar, but I know what's in your mind!' PM jokes with graduates

Attending the 57th Convocation of IIT Delhi, PM Narendra Modi shared lighthearted remarks on student career anxiety, stating, "I am no Baba Bageshwar," while urging graduates to align their technological expertise with the vision of a developed India ('Viksit Bharat').

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 01:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
PM Modi at IIT Delhi: 'I'm no Baba Bageshwar, but I know what's in your mind!' PM jokes with graduates
Image Credit: PM Modi addresses the 57th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Dhurandhar’ named world’s most-watched non-English movie on Netflix this year
2
3
4
5