Prime Minister Modi graced the 57th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Delhi, where he extended his hearty felicitations to the graduating batch and set out for them the national duty of creating a developed India. Adding humour to his speech, the prime minister made the students laugh at an interesting incident related to the myriad of apprehensions, dreams, and future plans that they have in mind during their convocation ceremony.
In a speech full of laughter and fun, Prime Minister Modi said that while everybody present in the auditorium on the occasion of the convocation was equally excited, every student had something different in mind.
He noted that while some graduates are eagerly anticipating their first job offer and paycheck, others are contemplating launching deep-tech startups or preparing for competitive examinations. Recalling their first day on campus, PM Modi remarked how quickly time flies from orientation day to the convocation stage, marking the commencement of a new life chapter.
#WATCH | IIT Delhi's 57th Convocation Ceremony | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Somewhere in the back of your minds, something else might be going on. I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student's mind. Each of you likely holds a… pic.twitter.com/9R9ebCb5SP— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
Addressing the rapid technological transformations redefining international relations, PM Modi emphasised that technology will be the primary driver of the changing global order over the next two to three decades.
"Technology will evolve, the world will change, but in this shifting landscape, only those who remain lifelong learners will move forward," he asserted.
While praising award winners, the Prime Minister also highlighted the need for greater female representation in engineering and technology fields. "Many students received medals for their achievements today. I congratulate you all from the bottom of my heart. However, it would have been even better if there were more female medalists among them. Why just one or two? There should be many more," PM Modi stated.
Drawing a historic parallel with India's freedom struggle, Prime Minister Modi reminded the young technologists that every generation carries a distinct national responsibility.
He noted that while earlier generations sacrificed their lives to liberate the country, today's youth hold the responsibility of building a self-reliant and developed nation.
"Whatever work you do over the next 30 to 35 years will directly impact India's journey toward becoming a developed nation ('Viksit Bharat'). Therefore, whenever you make a career or innovation decision, ask yourself how it benefits the nation and fulfills a national need," PM Modi urged the graduating batch.
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