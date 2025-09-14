PM Modi In Assam: Foundation Laid For Major Development Projects In Darrang

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the GNM School, Darrang Medical College and Hospital, and the B.Sc. Nursing College in Assam's Darrang district on Sunday. Furthermore, he also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project.

Prime Minister Modi, during the event, said that Assam is one of India's fastest-growing states. He added that Assam has transformed significantly and is making remarkable progress.

"India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states. Once struggling to keep pace with development, Assam has transformed significantly and is now making remarkable progress, boasting a growth rate of 13%. This impressive achievement is a testament to the resilience and dedication of its people. It is also the result of collaborative efforts, driven by the hard work of the people of Assam and the contributions of the BJP's double-engine government," the PM said in Assam.

#WATCH | Darrang, Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states. Once struggling to keep pace with development, Assam has transformed significantly and is now… pic.twitter.com/7xJPcmu4aK — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also at the event and presented a memento to PM Modi, marking Krishak Swahid Diwas in remembrance of the 1894 massacre in Darrang.

The Guwahati Ring Road Project is aimed at decongesting traffic and enhancing urban mobility in and around the capital city. PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra that could boost connectivity and promote socio-economic growth.

PM Modi In Assam

During the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs. 18,530 crore in Assam. Later, at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, he will also inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), which would generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described PM Narendra Modi's inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies as a "momentous occasion" for the state.

"Today is a momentous occasion for Assam. In a short while from now, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate projects worth Rs 18,530 cr. These works include new roads, bridges, a medical college and a major clean energy initiative," the Assam CM wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi’s Assam Visit

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi held a roadshow in Guwahati and paid tribute to legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary celebrations.

(with ANI inputs)