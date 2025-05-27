New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the second leg of his Gujarat visit, is set to launch the 'Urban Development Year 2025' in Gandhinagar, marking two decades of the state's structured urban transformation.

The event, set for 11 am, will highlight Gujarat's future urban development strategy, solidifying its position as a pioneer in urban planning, clean energy, and infrastructure innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a gathering of top state officials, urban planners, and stakeholders, marking a significant milestone in Gujarat's urban development journey. The gathering will bring together key stakeholders to discuss and shape the future of urban development in Gujarat.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several critical projects related to urban development, healthcare, and water supply. The event will showcase Gujarat's commitment to sustainable urban planning and development," a press release from the PMO stated.

The Prime Minister will also launch the State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar, which addresses the air quality concerns and promotes sustainability.

Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi, who was also the then Chief Minister, with the aim of transforming Gujarat’s urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore at Bhuj. The projects from the power sector include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, among others. It also includes projects of the Kandla port and multiple road, water, and solar projects of the Government of Gujarat, among others.

He also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod. The projects included rail projects and various projects of the Government of Gujarat. Here he also flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad & Express train between Valsad and Dahod stations.

In line with his commitment to enhancing connectivity and building world-class travel infrastructure, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the Locomotive Manufacturing plant of the Indian Railways in Dahod. This plant will produce electric locomotives of 9000 HP for domestic purposes and export.

He also flagged off the first electric locomotive manufactured from the plant. The locomotives will help in increasing the freight loading capacity of Indian Railways. These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, which contributes to environmental sustainability.