PM Modi In Japan: Gifts Ramen Bowl, Pashmina Shawl To Japanese Counterpart And His Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted Ramen Bowls with silver chopsticks to the Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba.

PM Modi also gifted a Pashmina shawl in a Papier Mache box to the spouse of the Japanese PM, Yoshiko Nakamura.

The vintage precious stone bowls set with silver chopsticks are a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition. Featuring a large brown moonstone bowl accompanied by four smaller ones and silver chopsticks, this piece draws inspiration from Japan's donburi and soba rituals.

The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence and symbolises love, balance, and protection. At the same time, the base of the main bowl is made of Makrana marble, inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.

This Pashmina shawl, gifted to Yoshiko Nakamura, made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm. Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty.

The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship.

It comes in a hand-painted papier-mache box, decorated with floral and bird motifs, which adds to its beauty and cultural value. Together, the shawl and box represent Kashmir's artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday, describing it as "productive" and highlighting the positive outcomes achieved during his engagements.

He expressed gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the warmth extended to him during the visit.

In a post on X, he said, "This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth."

PM Modi's visit to Japan was his eighth since taking office in 2014, marking an important milestone in India-Japan relations.