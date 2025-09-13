PM Modi In Manipur Today, First Visit Since 2023 Violence; To Inaugurate Projects Worth Crores From Churachandpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, today, marking his first visit to the state since the deadly violence of 2023, which claimed over 200 lives. He was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

The visit has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, which dismissed it as mere "tokenism". Calling it a “pit stop”, the party said it was a “grave insult” to the people of Manipur, accusing the Prime Minister of failing to engage with the crisis on the ground earlier.

Following his arrival, PM Modi is expected to travel by road to Churachandpur, among the worst-hit areas of the state. The town has been extensively decorated in preparation for his visit. After his programme there, he will return to Imphal to continue with the scheduled events.

Major Infrastructure Push

In Churachandpur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore, while in Imphal, he will inaugurate initiatives valued at more than ₹1,200 crore and address a public gathering. Security has been significantly heightened in Imphal ahead of his engagements.

Earlier Visit To Mizoram

Before arriving in Manipur, PM Modi visited Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, where he inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, a landmark project worth over Rs 8,070 crore. The new line connects Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time, overcoming challenging mountainous terrain through 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 88 minor bridges.

Although bad weather prevented him from reaching Aizawl city, the Prime Minister addressed the people from Lengpui Airport, stating, "I may not have been able to reach Aizawl due to the weather, but I can feel the warmth and affection of the people from here."

He lauded the contribution of Mizoram's citizens to the nation, “Whether it is the freedom movement or nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute… Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion, these values are at the centre of Mizo society.”

Describing the inauguration of the new railway line as a "historic day" for both Mizoram and India, he called the project a "lifeline of transformation". He said it would open up new avenues in agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, and transport, benefiting both local livelihoods and the broader economy.

Union Minister Highlights Connectivity Gains

At the event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the project's completion and said, “Today, the Mizoram capital gets railway connectivity.”

He emphasised its engineering challenges and noted that one of the bridges is taller than Delhi’s Qutub Minar. The new line will link Mizoram with major urban centres like Guwahati, Kolkata, and Delhi, enhancing connectivity and integration with the rest of the country.

Vaishnaw also announced the launch of three new trains, including a Rajdhani Express to New Delhi. He said the improved connectivity would boost tourism, promote homestays, generate employment, and enable cargo operations within a week, opening up Mizoram’s scenic beauty to the rest of the nation.

Economic Reforms And Development Agenda

Highlighting the government's economic vision, PM Modi criticised previous administrations for neglecting the Northeast:

“For a long time, some political parties in our country practised vote bank politics. Their focus was always on places which had more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude.”

He asserted that his government’s approach prioritises inclusivity, bringing once-neglected regions and communities into the heart of India’s development agenda.

PM Modi also highlighted the impact of GST reforms, pointing out “Toothpaste, soap, and oil now attract only 5% GST, compared with 27% before 2014. Healthcare, insurance, and life-saving medicines have also become more affordable.”

He added that lower taxes on cement, construction materials, and vehicles, as well as hotel stays, would encourage tourism and boost festive spending.

Strong Economic Growth

The Prime Minister also noted India’s strong macroeconomic performance, stating that the economy grew by 7.8% in the first quarter of FY 2025–26, making it the fastest-growing major economy in the world. He linked this growth to national resilience and strategic initiatives like Make in India, referencing Operation Sindoor, in which Made-in-India weapons played a key role, underscoring the link between economic progress and national security.