Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur on Sunday and he will go to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Dr K B Hedgewar’s memorial and pay tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. His visit coincides with the RSS's function to mark the Gudi Padwa festival.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said, "Coinciding with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Pratipada program, marking the beginning of the Hindu New Year, the Prime Minister will undertake Darshan at Smruti Mandir and pay homage to the founding fathers of the RSS. He will also visit Deekshabhoomi and pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, where he embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956."

Later, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute and Research Centre.

"Established in 2014, it is a premier super-specialty ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur. The institute was founded in memory of Guruji Shri Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar. The upcoming project will feature a 250-bed hospital, 14 outpatient departments (OPDs), and 14 modular operation theatres, with an aim to provide affordable and world-class eye care services to the people," according to the press release.

In addition, PM will also visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility in Nagpur.

The release also said, "He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions."

PM Modi in his post on social media platform X noted that in Nagpur he will go to Smruti Mandir and then to Deekshabhoomi. He also informed that he will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur.

"I will be in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh tomorrow, 30th March to attend various programmes. Upon landing in Nagpur, I will go to Smruti Mandir and thereafter to Deekshabhoomi. After that, will lay the foundation stone for Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre at Nagpur. I will also have the opportunity to visit Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited’s ammunition facility," he wrote.

