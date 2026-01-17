NewsIndiaPM Modi In West Bengal: TMC Govt Preventing People In State To Avail Ayushman Scheme Benefits
PM Modi In West Bengal: 'TMC Govt Preventing People In State To Avail Ayushman Scheme Benefits'
West Bengal Politics: PM Modi In West Bengal: 'TMC Govt Preventing People In State To Avail Ayushman Scheme Benefits'
PM Modi In West Bengal: PM Modi addressing a rally in West Bengal said, "Today, Bengal is the only state where the Ayushman Bharat scheme has not been implemented. The TMC government is preventing my brothers and sisters in Bengal from availing the benefits of the Ayushman scheme. It is essential to bid farewell to such a ruthless government from Bengal."
(this is a developing story)
