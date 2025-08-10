PM Modi Inaugurates Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro, Vande Bharat | CHECK Significance

New Delhi: Bengaluru witnessed a significant infrastructure milestone today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city to inaugurate the long-awaited Yellow Line Metro, an essential corridor that will finally connect the key Electronics City area with the rest of the metro network.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also launched the Vande Bharat Express train service between Bengaluru and Belagavi. In addition, he virtually flagged off two more Vande Bharat Express trains: one between Amritsar and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another connecting Ajni (Nagpur) to Pune.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru



It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.



Extensive preparations were made for the high-profile visit, with the Bengaluru traffic police issuing detailed advisories to ensure smooth traffic flow near the inauguration sites. After officially flagging off the Yellow Line, PM Modi is expected to address the citizens of Bengaluru.

The Yellow Line is being described as a “game-changer” for Bengaluru’s southern corridor, particularly in areas where rapid residential and industrial expansion has long outstripped public transport infrastructure. The line will serve residential areas, tech parks, and industrial zones, potentially easing the chronic congestion at key bottlenecks like Silk Board Junction.

PM Modi also boarded a metro train to the Electronic City station.

Following this, PM Modi is scheduled to visit the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where he will lay the foundation stone for Phase-3 of the Namma Metro and formally inaugurate the Yellow Line stretch from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station, while addressing the assembled audience.

He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and depart for Delhi at 2.45 pm.

According to PM Modi's office, the Yellow Line Metro from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra, part of the Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, spans over 19 km and includes 16 stations, with an estimated value of Rs 7,160 crore.

With the opening of this Yellow Line, Bengaluru’s operational metro network now exceeds 96 km, serving a vast segment of the city’s population.

As per officials, the Yellow Line is expected to ease traffic congestion in several of the city’s most congested areas, including Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

10 things about Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro

1. Route and length – The Yellow Line stretches 19.15 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, with 16 stations along the corridor.

2. Major hubs covered – Key stops include Silk Board Junction, BTM Layout, Electronic City, and the Bommasandra Industrial Area.

3. Connectivity to IT & Industry – The line links southern Bengaluru to major tech and industrial employers in Electronics City, such as Infosys, Biocon, and TCS.

4. Project cost – The corridor has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.

5. Daily ridership potential – According to a PTI report, the line is expected to serve nearly 8 lakh commuters daily.

6. Traffic decongestion – Areas like Silk Board Junction are expected to see significant relief in traffic volume.

7. Operational timeline – Services will commence from August 11, with three trains initially running at 25-minute intervals between RV Road and Bommasandra.

8. Launch date shift – Initially scheduled for August 15, the launch was advanced to August 10 following the Prime Minister’s directive to expedite the project.

9. Linked expansion – The event also marks the foundation stone laying for Phase-3 of Namma Metro, an ambitious 44.65-km expansion project worth Rs 15,611 crore.

10. Phase 3 impact – Once completed, Phase 3 is expected to benefit around 25 lakh people in southern Bengaluru, significantly improving last-mile connectivity and reducing commute times.