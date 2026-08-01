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  • /PM Modi inaugurates Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, unveils projects worth crores

PM Modi inaugurates Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, unveils projects worth crores

After landing on the airport's runway, the Prime Minister formally opened the passenger terminal building and toured the facility with Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:30 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurates Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport, unveils projects worth crores
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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