PM MODI

PM Modi Inaugurates Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Scheme, Transfers Rs 105 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited through video conferencing. He also transferred Rs 105 crore to the bank account of the institution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Modi Inaugurates Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Scheme, Transfers Rs 105 CrorePM Modi during video conferencing (Image: ANI)

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Bihar Rajya Jeevika Nidhi Saakh Sahkari Sangh Limited through video conferencing.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, and other officials were present during the event.

As part of the inauguration, PM Modi also transferred Rs 105 crore to the bank account of the institution.

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi explained that the main aim of the Jeevika Nidhi scheme is to ensure that women in Bihar have access to opportunities and support for their development.

(More details are awaited)

 

