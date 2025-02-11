Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated India Energy Week 2025 and laid down the country's bold vision towards a greener future by 20230. Delivering his remarks at the India Energy Week 2025 via video message, PM Modi emphasized that the attendees are not just part of the Energy Week, but are also integral to India's energy ambitions.

Highlighting that experts worldwide are asserting that the 21st century belongs to India, PM Modi remarked, “India is driving not only its growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role”. He emphasized that India's energy ambitions are built on five pillars: harnessing resources, encouraging innovation among brilliant minds, economic strength and political stability, strategic geography making energy trade attractive and easier, and commitment to global sustainability. The Prime Minister noted that these factors are creating new opportunities in India's energy sector.

Underlining that the next two decades are crucial for Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister highlighted that several significant milestones will be achieved in the next five years. He noted that many of India's energy goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline, including the addition of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, achieving net zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways, and producing five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually. He acknowledged that these targets may seem ambitious, but the achievements of the past decade have instilled confidence that these goals will be attained.

“India has grown from the tenth largest to the fifth largest economy in the past decade”, remarked Modi. He highlighted that India's solar energy generation capacity has increased thirty-two times in the last ten years, making it the third-largest solar power generating nation in the world. He noted that India's non-fossil fuel energy capacity has tripled and that India is the first G20 country to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister emphasized India's achievements in ethanol blending, with a current rate of nineteen per cent, leading to foreign exchange savings, substantial farmer revenue, and significant reductions in CO2 emissions. He highlighted India's goal of achieving a twenty per cent ethanol mandate by October 2025. He remarked that India's biofuels industry is ready for rapid growth, with 500 million metric tonnes of sustainable feedstock.

Pointing out that India's sedimentary basins hold numerous hydrocarbon resources, some of which have already been identified, while others await exploration, the Prime Minister highlighted that to make India's upstream sector more attractive, the Government introduced the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). He emphasized that the Government has provided comprehensive support to the sector, including opening the Exclusive Economic Zone and establishing a single-window clearance system.

Prime Minister underlined that due to several discoveries and the expanding pipeline infrastructure in India, the supply of natural gas is increasing. He emphasized that this will lead to a rise in the utilization of natural gas in the near future. He also highlighted that there are numerous investment opportunities in these sectors.

“India's major focus is on Make in India and local supply chains”, exclaimed PM Modi. Highlighting the significant opportunities for innovation and manufacturing in the battery and storage capacity sector, the Prime Minister remarked that India is rapidly advancing towards electric mobility and emphasized the need for swift action to meet the demands of such a large country in this sector.

PM Modi noted that the current year's budget includes numerous announcements supporting green energy. He highlighted that the Government has exempted several items related to the manufacturing of EV and mobile phone batteries from basic customs duty. This includes cobalt powder, lithium-ion battery waste, lead, zinc, and other critical minerals. He remarked that the National Critical Minerals Mission will play a crucial role in building a robust supply chain in India. He also highlighted the promotion of the non-lithium battery ecosystem.

“To strengthen India's energy sector, the Government is empowering the public”, emphasised the Prime Minister. He highlighted that ordinary families and farmers have been made energy providers. He remarked that the PM Suryagarh Free Electricity Scheme was launched last year, and its scope is not limited to energy production. He noted that this scheme is creating new skills in the solar sector, developing a new service ecosystem, and increasing investment opportunities.