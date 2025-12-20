Guwahati Airport New Terminal Opening Today: Capacity, Design, And Everything You Need To Know

Today, a historical milestone is to be reached in the aviation history of Northeast India with the inaugural opening of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, to be unveiled by none other than PM Modi. Scheduled to cost ₹4,000 crores, the country's first "nature-themed" airport terminal promises to be an icon that will open up the entire region of Southeast Asia to the rest of the world.

The inauguration marks the highlight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, which spans two days and involves the unveiling of development projects worth ₹15,600 crore.

'Bamboo Orchids': The Cultural Architectural Wonder

The theme of 'bamboo orchids' has been chosen for designing the new terminal (Terminal 2), which is a unique combination of Assamese art and sustainability.

Bamboo Craftsmanship: The construction of the project has used an astonishing 140 metric tons of Northeast bamboo for the intricate interior designs.

The Foxtail Orchid Inspiration: The terminal is home to 57 orchid columns inspired by the state flower of Assam—the Kopou Phool (foxtail orchid).

Cultural Motifs: Arriving passengers will be greeted by cultural motifs modeled on Kaziranga National Park, including the characteristic one-horned rhino symbol, motifs of the 'Japi' (a traditional hat), and depictions of 'Majuli Island.'

"The Sky Forest": An Immersive Arrival

Redefining the concept of the traveling experience, the airport boasts a "Sky Forest," an indoor green ecosystem that is home to almost one lakh plants of native species. The purpose behind the construction of the Sky Forest is to provide a forest-like experience for the travelers the moment they alight from their aircraft.

Massive Boost In Capacity And Connectivity

The new integrated terminal is an improvement over the current one and is set to cater to the increasing air traffic in this region.

Passengers Traffic Handling: It is 1.4 lakh square meters in area and is capable of handling 1.3 crore (13.1 million) passengers per annum.

Air Traffic Operations: Improvements to the runway and airfield facilities will enable the airport to handle 34 air traffic movements every hour, the highest of any airport in the Northeast.

