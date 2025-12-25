On the Good Governance Day marking the 101st birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal, a historic national memorial in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow today. PM Modi also paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Vajpayee and other leaders. Tight security arrangements were put in place in view of the PM's visit.

Driven by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the legacy of luminaries of independent India, according to the government, Rashtra Prerna Sthal will "serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey."

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance.

Built at an estimated expense of Rs 230 crore and covering a vast area of 65 acres, the facility is designed to serve as a lasting national resource aimed at promoting leadership principles, civic engagement, cultural awareness, and public motivation.

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet.

The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

The park spans around 80-85 acres, much of which had previously been occupied by a large garbage dump, causing serious sanitation and environmental issues.

The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations. (With IANS inputs)