PM Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era In Connectivity | Key Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the cutting-edge Navi Mumbai International Airport, a milestone expected to significantly enhance trade and tourism across Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region. Before the formal inauguration, Prime Minister Modi was given a detailed walkthrough of the airport. The ceremony was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Here are the key highlights from the event:

2. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to X to express his excitement: “The wait is finally over. This airport is set to redefine air travel, boost Maharashtra’s growth, and connect India to the world like never before.”

3. The airport has been built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore and is designed to handle two crore passengers annually in its initial phase. It aims to facilitate seamless travel and provide direct access to global markets for industries in Pune.

4. Navi Mumbai International Airport is a Public-Private Partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd (a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd) and CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd).

5. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised the collaborative effort behind the project on X, responding to his son Jeet Adani: “To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation.”

6. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, highlighted the airport’s potential on X, stating it will “propel Maharashtra to new heights” and benefit Mumbai, Pune, and the Konkan region by offering direct access to global markets.

7. The airport, India’s largest Greenfield project, features a 3,700-metre runway and will operate alongside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

8. As the second international airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it will ease congestion and place Mumbai among global cities with multi-airport systems, such as London, Tokyo, and New York.

9. Airlines, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express, have announced plans to begin operations, initially connecting various domestic destinations.

10. Operations at the airport are set to begin in December 2025, with ticket sales expected to start by the end of October. The airport is India’s first fully digital airport, featuring services such as pre-booked vehicle parking, online baggage drop, and digital immigration, making it an “anxiety-free” experience, according to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holdings Limited.